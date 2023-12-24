Previous
Shoreline Monochrome by falcon11
Photo 2313

Shoreline Monochrome

It seemed colorless, due to the clouds and fog, and the weak backlight made the trees into silhouettes.
24th December 2023

@falcon11
Junan Heath ace
Lovely!
December 27th, 2023  
