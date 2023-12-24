Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2313
Shoreline Monochrome
It seemed colorless, due to the clouds and fog, and the weak backlight made the trees into silhouettes.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2786
photos
67
followers
21
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th December 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
beach
,
trees
,
shoreline
,
seascape
,
shell beach
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely!
December 27th, 2023
