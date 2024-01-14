Previous
At The Top by falcon11
Photo 2328

At The Top

More red rocks in Sedona, AZ. We were rewarded with this view at the top of the Bell Rock trail.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Kerry McCarthy
Gorgeous colors and scene. I have never been there but would love to go someday.
January 16th, 2024  
Corinne C
Splendid capture
January 16th, 2024  
Allison Maltese
@mccarth1 It is so different from New England -- really unique and beautiful.
January 16th, 2024  
*lynn
fabulous scenery
January 16th, 2024  
