Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2344
Common Spatterdock
That is the name of this water lily according to my iPhone. How amazing that you can look up the plant or animal after you have taken a photo of it. This photo was taken with my Sony, but is in my Photos feed so it appears on my phone as well.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2817
photos
69
followers
21
following
642% complete
View this month »
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
Latest from all albums
2338
2339
2340
2341
473
2342
2343
2344
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
botanical
,
water lily
,
nuphar
,
spatterdock
,
aquatic plant
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close