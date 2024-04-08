Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2400
Shake It Off
This Tri-colored Heron came up empty while fishing in a large pond at The Ringling Museum.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2881
photos
69
followers
20
following
657% complete
View this month »
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th April 2024 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
splash
,
heron
,
water bird
,
tri-colored heron
Wendy
ace
Are you in Sarasota or is it a different different Ringling museum?
April 8th, 2024
Peachfront
great capture!
April 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close