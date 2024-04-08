Previous
Shake It Off by falcon11
Shake It Off

This Tri-colored Heron came up empty while fishing in a large pond at The Ringling Museum.
Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Wendy ace
Are you in Sarasota or is it a different different Ringling museum?
April 8th, 2024  
Peachfront
great capture!
April 8th, 2024  
