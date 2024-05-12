Previous
Backyard Birding by falcon11
Backyard Birding

We only have .89 acres, but it supports a lot of wildlife. Here is a house wren perched in an old apple tree at the back of our yard.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
