Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2440
Bejeweled
These Lady's Mantle leaves are the perfect background for nature's art.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2926
photos
74
followers
21
following
668% complete
View this month »
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
2439
2440
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th May 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaves
,
garden
,
dew
,
dewdrops
,
lady's mantle
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
May 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close