Photo 2453
In Memoriam
Filling in today with this image of a white Bleeding Heart from earlier this month in my garden. It was planted in memory of a family member who died in 2015, and it blooms every spring.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Main Album
ILCE-6600
12th May 2024 1:38pm
Tags
white
plant
flower
hearts
botanical
blossoms
bleeding heart
dicentra
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
June 1st, 2024
