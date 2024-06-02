Previous
White and Fragrant by falcon11
White and Fragrant

The white peonies are full and beautiful this year, despite the fact that the deer ate a few of the buds last month,(and some irises last night!!). This variety is Festiva Maximus, and they smell lovely.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

@falcon11
Christina ace
So pretty!
June 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 3rd, 2024  
