Previous
Photo 2456
At The Pond's Edge
I went to visit the Killdeer Mom who was dutifully sitting on her eggs. I liked this view of the pond's edge when I was there -- about an hour before sunset.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2943
photos
73
followers
21
following
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
Views
3
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
3rd June 2024 6:02pm
Public
log
,
bark
,
landscape
,
pond
,
grasses
,
water lilies
bkb in the city
Great view
June 4th, 2024
