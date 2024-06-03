Previous
At The Pond's Edge by falcon11
At The Pond's Edge

I went to visit the Killdeer Mom who was dutifully sitting on her eggs. I liked this view of the pond's edge when I was there -- about an hour before sunset.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
bkb in the city
Great view
June 4th, 2024  
