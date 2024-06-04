Sign up
Previous
Photo 2457
Late Day Light
Here is the setting for the photo I posted last night. I love to wander around the pond right before the sun goes down. There were a couple of bullfrogs getting the last of the sunlight too:
https://365project.org/falcon11/extras/2024-06-04
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2945
photos
73
followers
21
following
673% complete
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
3rd June 2024 6:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
pond
,
golden light
,
bauer park
