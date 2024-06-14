Sign up
Photo 2467
The Pond at Bauer Park
Still not at 100% energy level, but wandering around Bauer Park is always a welcome activity.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2957
photos
73
followers
21
following
676% complete
View this month »
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
13th June 2024 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
