Previous
Photo 2475
Even The Leaves Are Sweating
It was a real steamy day here. This shot was taken first thing in the morning after a little overnight rain.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
2
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2964
photos
73
followers
21
following
678% complete
View this month »
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
22nd June 2024 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
close-up
,
dew
,
dewdrops
,
camera+2
Jane Pittenger
ace
This looks so refreshing!
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice drops
June 23rd, 2024
