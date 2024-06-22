Previous
Even The Leaves Are Sweating by falcon11
Even The Leaves Are Sweating

It was a real steamy day here. This shot was taken first thing in the morning after a little overnight rain.
Allison Maltese

Jane Pittenger ace
This looks so refreshing!
June 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice drops
June 23rd, 2024  
