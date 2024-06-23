Sign up
Photo 2476
Busy Bee
The Bumblebees were indeed busy gathering nectar from the Bee Balm today, and I caught this one in action.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
flower
bee
insect
botanical
bumblebee
bee balm
monarda
pollinator
mittens (Marilyn)
Great capture.
June 23rd, 2024
Corinne C
Awesome pic
June 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Fabulous
June 23rd, 2024
