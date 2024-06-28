Previous
Pink Phlox by falcon11
Pink Phlox

I started out with a few phlox plants and now they cover the back garden in white, pale pink, magenta and this in-between pink color. The bumblebees love them.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
679% complete

