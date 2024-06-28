Sign up
Previous
Photo 2481
Pink Phlox
I started out with a few phlox plants and now they cover the back garden in white, pale pink, magenta and this in-between pink color. The bumblebees love them.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2970
photos
73
followers
21
following
679% complete
View this month »
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
27th June 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
botanical
,
blossoms
,
perennial
,
phlox
