Previous
Great Blue Skimmer Dragonfly by falcon11
Photo 2484

Great Blue Skimmer Dragonfly

There were many Great Blue Skimmers (Libellula vibrans) flying around at the pond today. I caught this one when it landed on a lily pad.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!!
July 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise