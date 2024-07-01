Sign up
Previous
Photo 2484
Great Blue Skimmer Dragonfly
There were many Great Blue Skimmers (Libellula vibrans) flying around at the pond today. I caught this one when it landed on a lily pad.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
Views
1
1
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
1st July 2024 11:07am
insect
,
pond
,
dragonfly
,
lily pad
,
great blue skimmer
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!!
July 1st, 2024
