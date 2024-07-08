Sign up
Photo 2491
Monarch in the Lavender
We got up and out early to visit the lavender farm before it got too hot. Still, I was dripping after 30 minutes of shooting. Boy those bumblebees are fast! Here is my favorite shot of the day.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2
1
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
8th July 2024 9:39am
purple
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
lavender
,
herb
,
monarch
,
lavender pond farm
Christine Sztukowski
Glorious
July 8th, 2024
