Photo 2497
Floral Abundance
Layers of blooms at the day lily nursery. Filling in for yesterday, my travel day to visit my 97 year old mother.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
botanical
,
mullein
