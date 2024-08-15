Sign up
Photo 2529
A Pretty Pollinator
The Monarchs at the Hammonasset State Park Butterfly Gardens were sharing nicely. There were two on the Purple Coneflowers, and 4 or 5 on the Butterfly Bushes.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3025
photos
75
followers
21
following
692% complete
View this month »
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th August 2024 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
insect
,
blossom
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflower
,
hammonasset state park
,
pollinator
