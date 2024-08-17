Previous
Come and Get it! by falcon11
This hawk was calling another hawk to come and eat the rabbit it had caught. It ate some of it, and eventually flew off with the rest of the rabbit in its mouth.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Wendy ace
Easy fav. fabulous shot.
August 17th, 2024  
