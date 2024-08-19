Sign up
Previous
Photo 2533
Lotus Revisit
I am working on framing some work for a local gallery's Christmas sale and found this image from 2009. I think it might look nice in a gold frame.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3029
photos
75
followers
21
following
693% complete
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Taken
23rd July 2009 2:05am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
botanical
,
lotus
Diana
ace
It certainly would, such a wonderful close up and detail.
August 20th, 2024
