The Lieutenant River by falcon11
Photo 2537

The Lieutenant River

Filling in today....this shot shows the view from the FloGris Cafe, where I had lunch with a friend this week.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

ace
*lynn ace
beautifully captured
August 24th, 2024  
