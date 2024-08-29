Previous
Early Sedum by falcon11
Photo 2543

Early Sedum

The Sedums are just starting to flower, and already the bees are finding them. This is a Honeybee. We don't see many of them these days, sadly, but our yard is always full of Bumblebees.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
696% complete

View this month »

