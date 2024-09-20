Sign up
Photo 2565
A Busy Bee
...and another beautiful blossom at Bauer Park. The bees are busy gathering what they can while the weather is still warm enough for them to move around.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th September 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
blossom
,
bumblebee
Corinne C
ace
Such a perfect capture of the bee and the flower!
September 21st, 2024
