Previous
Bumblebee and Cosmos by falcon11
Photo 2569

Bumblebee and Cosmos

Although we have a few honeybees showing up now and then, we see mostly bumblebees pollinating the gardens here in CT. The community gardens provide a lot of late season food for them.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
wow
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise