Previous
Photo 2569
Bumblebee and Cosmos
Although we have a few honeybees showing up now and then, we see mostly bumblebees pollinating the gardens here in CT. The community gardens provide a lot of late season food for them.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
19th September 2024 2:21pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
blossom
,
petals
,
cosmos
,
bumblebee
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
September 24th, 2024
