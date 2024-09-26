Previous
Fall Reflections by falcon11
Fall Reflections

This is the view from the footbridge at East River Preserve. The river was very low -- we haven't had rain in 17 days, unusual for September in CT, and it was low tide.
26th September 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
