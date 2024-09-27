Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2572
Circling...
This is largely straight out of the camera although converted to greyscale. It was a grey day and the reflections were pretty monochrome already.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3072
photos
74
followers
20
following
705% complete
View this month »
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Latest from all albums
2569
2570
497
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th September 2024 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
pattern
,
monochrome
,
circles
,
graphic
,
water pattern
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close