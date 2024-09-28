Previous
Autumn Berries by falcon11
Autumn Berries

Phil and I picked a good bag of these edible berries (from the invasive Autumn Olive shrub) at East River Preserve. They are tart with a tiny pit, and have lots of vitamin C and antioxidants.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

