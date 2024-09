Deep in the Duckweed

This frogs nose was barely showing in the little fish pond.

Forgive my absence and mass upload to follow today. We spent much of the week following updates to our Longboat Key condo after Hurricane Helene while I simultaneously worked at our annual library used book sale. Our condo complex, which is in the middle of a barrier island, miraculously sustained no water or structural damage. Anna Maria Island to our north was largely underwater during the storm surge, so the situation is dire there.