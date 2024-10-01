Previous
Beetlemania by falcon11
Beetlemania

These Large Milkweed Beetles found a host plant in the library's butterfly gardens.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Allison Maltese

Allison Williams ace
They look almost like toys!
October 2nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
yikes
October 2nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Great shot.
October 2nd, 2024  
