Photo 2576
Beetlemania
These Large Milkweed Beetles found a host plant in the library's butterfly gardens.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
beetle
,
milkweed
,
bugs
,
pollinators
,
large milkweed beetle
,
insets
Allison Williams
ace
They look almost like toys!
October 2nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
yikes
October 2nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Great shot.
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
