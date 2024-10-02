Previous
Still Blooming by falcon11
Photo 2577

Still Blooming

These knock out roses will bloom until November if you clip the dead blossoms. It has been unusually warm here in CT for October -- 71 degrees today. My cherry tomatoes are still producing, and the nasturtiums are in full bloom too.
2nd October 2024

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
706% complete

Photo Details

