Fall Foraging by falcon11
Photo 2580

Fall Foraging

This Chipping Sparrow was light enough to balance on the grasses and eat the seeds.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana
Wonderful capture and clarity, such beautiful tones.
October 5th, 2024  
