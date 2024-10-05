Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2580
Fall Foraging
This Chipping Sparrow was light enough to balance on the grasses and eat the seeds.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3077
photos
74
followers
20
following
706% complete
View this month »
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
2580
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th October 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
weeds
,
seeds
,
sparrow
,
grasses
,
chipping sparrow
,
bauer park
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and clarity, such beautiful tones.
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close