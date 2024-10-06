Previous
Nature's Art by falcon11
Photo 2581

Nature's Art

Taking a break from trying to get everything ultra sharp today. This pond reflection might make nice wall art.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details

*lynn ace
Yes! fav
October 6th, 2024  
