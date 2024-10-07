The Pond

A quick overview shot of our family's 3/4 acre pond where I take many of my reflection images. We had it dug out of a swamp in the 1960s, and it is spring fed by about 90 springs. I always like this time of year when it is surrounded by colorful trees. I will likely be posting more reflection images soon.



Please say some prayers for the Gulf coast of Florida which is getting its 2nd major hurricane in 2 weeks. My husband, Phil, evacuated this morning to a friend's house 10-12 miles inland. I hope it will be enough. He went down earlier this month to check on our condo after Helene. Milton looks much worse sadly.