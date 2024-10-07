Previous
The Pond by falcon11
The Pond

A quick overview shot of our family's 3/4 acre pond where I take many of my reflection images. We had it dug out of a swamp in the 1960s, and it is spring fed by about 90 springs. I always like this time of year when it is surrounded by colorful trees. I will likely be posting more reflection images soon.

Please say some prayers for the Gulf coast of Florida which is getting its 2nd major hurricane in 2 weeks. My husband, Phil, evacuated this morning to a friend's house 10-12 miles inland. I hope it will be enough. He went down earlier this month to check on our condo after Helene. Milton looks much worse sadly.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Dorothy ace
🙏🏻. Oh my I’m sorry to hear Milton looks worse!
You have a lovely pond and the reflections are outstanding.
October 7th, 2024  
