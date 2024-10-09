Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2584
Cleaning House
I watched this male Downy Woodpecker for some time as he cleaned out (or enlarged?) his hole in the top of the tree.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3081
photos
74
followers
20
following
707% complete
View this month »
2577
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
8th October 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close