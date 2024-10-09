Previous
Cleaning House by falcon11
Photo 2584

Cleaning House

I watched this male Downy Woodpecker for some time as he cleaned out (or enlarged?) his hole in the top of the tree.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise