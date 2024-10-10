Sign up
Photo 2585
Nasturtium Leaf
Now that the hurricane is over and my husband is safe, I am filling in a few holes. The Nasturtiums have gone wild in my back garden, shooting 6-7 feet out of the raised bed fence.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
Views
2
Main Album
iPhone XS
9th October 2024 10:52am
green
leaf
macro
botanical
nasturtium
dewdrops
