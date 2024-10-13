Previous
Water Birds by falcon11
Water Birds

Filling in with another shot I took through the fence on the Farmington Canal Trail while walking with my niece and two great-nephews, ages 7 and 10.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely image of the swan and other waterfowl. Would have been a nice walk.
October 14th, 2024  
