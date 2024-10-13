Sign up
Photo 2588
Water Birds
Filling in with another shot I took through the fence on the Farmington Canal Trail while walking with my niece and two great-nephews, ages 7 and 10.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3086
photos
74
followers
20
following
709% complete
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
Views
4
1
Main Album
ILCE-6600
14th October 2024 12:07pm
nature
,
pond
,
geese
,
swan
,
canada geese
,
wildfowl
,
lily pads
,
water birds
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely image of the swan and other waterfowl. Would have been a nice walk.
October 14th, 2024
