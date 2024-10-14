Previous
Pensive Mallard by falcon11
Photo 2589

Pensive Mallard

I shot this through the fence on the Farmington Canal Trail today while enjoying a walk with my niece and two great-nephews, ages 7 and 10.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the colorful fall scene!
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise