Previous
Photo 2589
Pensive Mallard
I shot this through the fence on the Farmington Canal Trail today while enjoying a walk with my niece and two great-nephews, ages 7 and 10.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3086
photos
74
followers
20
following
709% complete
2582
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th October 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
leaves
,
trees
,
branches
,
autumn
,
pond
,
mallard
,
drake
,
water bird
,
wildfowl
,
lily pads
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Love the colorful fall scene!
October 14th, 2024
