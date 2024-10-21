Sign up
Photo 2596
Autumn Golds
My husband and I took a ride to North Guilford today to look for some fall color. A lot was past peak, but we found this beautiful stand of yellow trees at the Monastery.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
21st October 2024 12:44pm
Tags
nature
yellow
golden
trees
fall
autumn
fall foliage
