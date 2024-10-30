Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2605
Morning Light
This is the big Dawn Redwood tree in my yard. In the fall it loses its needles like a Larch tree does -- they turn from green to yellow to orange to brown, and then they grown in green again in the spring.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3104
photos
75
followers
20
following
713% complete
View this month »
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
Latest from all albums
2600
498
2601
2602
2603
2604
499
2605
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
30th October 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
glow
,
fall
,
autumn
,
redwood
,
dawn redwood
Diana
ace
Wonderful light and tones, such a beautiful framefiller.
October 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close