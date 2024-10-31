Sign up
Photo 2606
Photo 2606
Autumn's Glory
We are in the middle of some gorgeous sunny, warm fall weather and the leaves are lit up!
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
1
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months.
3105
photos
75
followers
20
following
713% complete
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
498
2601
2602
2603
2604
499
2605
2606
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
30th October 2024 2:39pm
Tags
tree
,
orange
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
fall foliage
,
branford point
Corinne C
ace
Splendid Fall colors
October 31st, 2024
