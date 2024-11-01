Previous
Channeling Monet by falcon11
Photo 2607

Channeling Monet

Water patterns at our family pond. I look forward to this every year as the trees turn color there.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
714% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
such a stunning capture, gorgeous patterns and colours.
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise