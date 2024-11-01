Sign up
Photo 2607
Channeling Monet
Water patterns at our family pond. I look forward to this every year as the trees turn color there.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Main Album
ILCE-6600
Taken
19th October 2024 10:35am
fall
autumn
multi-color
lily pads" monetish impressionistic reflections nature
Diana
ace
such a stunning capture, gorgeous patterns and colours.
November 1st, 2024
