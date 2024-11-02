Sign up
Photo 2608
Photo 2608
Wadsworth Falls, Middlefield
This was our afternoon destination today, where we took a short hike.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3107
photos
75
followers
20
following
714% complete
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
2606
2607
2608
2602
2603
2604
499
2605
2606
2607
2608
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
2nd November 2024 1:10pm
nature
,
rocks
,
river
,
waterfall
,
connecticut
,
wadsworth falls
