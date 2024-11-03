Previous
Still Hanging On by falcon11
Still Hanging On

A pair of Alder Buckthorn leaves in the late afternoon light at Wadsworth Falls State Park.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Lovely light shining through the leaves.
November 3rd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful lighting!
November 3rd, 2024  
