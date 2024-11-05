Previous
Empty by falcon11
Photo 2611

Empty

The few remaining chestnuts up in the trees at Bauer Park were all empty. A bit challenging for a bird or squirrel, but the nuts sure are tasty.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
715% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise