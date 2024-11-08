Previous
JP Morgan Library by falcon11
Photo 2614

JP Morgan Library

This photo shows the three stories of books and manuscripts, some dating to the 800s. It was most impressive to see the originals of some of the world's most beloved and classic works.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
That must have been such a wonderful visit, hard to believe that some are so old.
November 9th, 2024  
