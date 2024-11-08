Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2614
JP Morgan Library
This photo shows the three stories of books and manuscripts, some dating to the 800s. It was most impressive to see the originals of some of the world's most beloved and classic works.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3113
photos
74
followers
20
following
716% complete
View this month »
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
7th November 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
nyc
,
library
,
j.p.morgan library and museum
Diana
ace
That must have been such a wonderful visit, hard to believe that some are so old.
November 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close