Mom and Baby by falcon11
Mom and Baby

Filling in a hole on our arrival day with this shot of a manatee mother and her baby. It is a little hard to see with all of the reflections, but I wanted to get the baby surfacing.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 16th, 2024  
