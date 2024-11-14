Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2620
Mom and Baby
Filling in a hole on our arrival day with this shot of a manatee mother and her baby. It is a little hard to see with all of the reflections, but I wanted to get the baby surfacing.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3120
photos
74
followers
20
following
718% complete
View this month »
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th November 2024 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
baby
,
canal
,
animal
,
florida
,
manatee
,
sea cow
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close