Look at Me! by falcon11
Photo 2620

Look at Me!

Lots of cormorants drying their wings at the bay this morning. Our internet was out all day, so I will catch up tomorrow.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

*lynn ace
wonderful capture
November 16th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
November 16th, 2024  
