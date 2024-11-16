Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2622
Back in the Woods
...of Florida at the Philippi Estate Park. There was a lot of debris remaining from the hurricane, but the light was still pretty coming through the palmettos.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3121
photos
74
followers
20
following
718% complete
View this month »
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
16th November 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
woods
,
palm
,
florida
,
backlight
,
palmetto
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful light behind the plants
November 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close