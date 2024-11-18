Sign up
Previous
Photo 2624
Little Swimmer
This Pied-billed Grebe was just too cute swimming around by himself in the marsh at the Raymond Road Boardwalk in Sarasota.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th November 2024 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
florida
,
duckling
,
grebe
,
wetland
,
pied-billed grebe
Corinne C
ace
A cute shot
November 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
November 18th, 2024
