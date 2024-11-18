Previous
Little Swimmer

This Pied-billed Grebe was just too cute swimming around by himself in the marsh at the Raymond Road Boardwalk in Sarasota.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Corinne C ace
A cute shot
November 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
November 18th, 2024  
