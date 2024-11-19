Previous
Purple Reigns by falcon11
Photo 2625

Purple Reigns

Today we visited the amazing Purple Orchid Show at the Selby Gardens in Sarasota. The conservatory was full of hundreds of purple orchids on the walls and ceilings.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
